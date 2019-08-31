Comparing of Xencor Inc. (XNCR) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 35 12.27 N/A 0.65 68.14 Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Xencor Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Xencor Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 7.30% and an $40 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Cronos Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $19.75, while its potential upside is 79.22%. Based on the results given earlier, Cronos Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Xencor Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.1% of Xencor Inc. shares and 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares. About 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Cronos Group Inc. has 48.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74% Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92%

For the past year Xencor Inc. has weaker performance than Cronos Group Inc.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats Cronos Group Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.