Comparing of Xencor Inc. (XNCR) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)

Both Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 33 16.79 N/A -1.35 0.00 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -6.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Xencor Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Xencor Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -67.6%

Volatility and Risk

Xencor Inc. has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.66 which is 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Xencor Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.7 and a Quick Ratio of 6.7. Competitively, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and has 9.3 Quick Ratio. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Xencor Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 1 0 6 2.86 Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Xencor Inc.’s average price target is $41, while its potential downside is -9.81%. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 average price target and a 500.00% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Xencor Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Xencor Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.7% and 34% respectively. About 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. 8.07% 6.75% -2.66% -8.13% 7.08% -3.76% Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.68% -0.12% 93.62% 23.19% -48.17% 94.51%

For the past year Xencor Inc. had bearish trend while Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Xencor Inc. beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.