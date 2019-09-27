Comparing of Xencor Inc. (XNCR) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 37 0.00 56.14M 0.65 68.14 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 57 0.84 4.23M 2.79 20.85

Table 1 highlights Xencor Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Xencor Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Xencor Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Xencor Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 151,484,079.87% 7.2% 6.4% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 7,424,960.51% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.37 beta means Xencor Inc.’s volatility is 37.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has beta of 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Xencor Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.7 and a Quick Ratio of 6.7. Competitively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s Current Ratio is 27.1 and has 27.1 Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Xencor Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Xencor Inc.’s consensus target price is $46.33, while its potential upside is 35.19%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Xencor Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.1% and 59.8%. 13.4% are Xencor Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13%

For the past year Xencor Inc. had bullish trend while BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 14 factors Xencor Inc. beats BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.