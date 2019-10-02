Comparing of Xencor Inc. (XNCR) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 37 0.00 56.14M 0.65 68.14 ARCA biopharma Inc. 6 0.00 1.37M -8.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Xencor Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. 152,554,347.83% 7.2% 6.4% ARCA biopharma Inc. 24,420,677.36% -92.1% -80.9%

Risk and Volatility

Xencor Inc. has a 1.37 beta, while its volatility is 37.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ARCA biopharma Inc.’s 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Xencor Inc. is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.7. The Current Ratio of rival ARCA biopharma Inc. is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.6. Xencor Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Xencor Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Xencor Inc.’s upside potential is 37.47% at a $47 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Xencor Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.1% and 9.1%. Insiders owned 13.4% of Xencor Inc. shares. Comparatively, ARCA biopharma Inc. has 0.83% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year Xencor Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats ARCA biopharma Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.