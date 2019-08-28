Comparing of Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP) compete with each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcel Energy Inc. 58 2.83 N/A 2.51 23.78 Spark Energy Inc. 24 0.40 N/A 0.19 130.26

Table 1 highlights Xcel Energy Inc. and Spark Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Spark Energy Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Xcel Energy Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Xcel Energy Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spark Energy Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcel Energy Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 2.8% Spark Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Xcel Energy Inc. and Spark Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.4% and 6.16% respectively. About 0.3% of Xcel Energy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xcel Energy Inc. -1.41% 0.3% 6.64% 17.07% 28.78% 20.99% Spark Energy Inc. 0.38% 1.06% 2.01% 11.74% 4.43% 33.78%

For the past year Xcel Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Spark Energy Inc.

Summary

Xcel Energy Inc. beats Spark Energy Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil and refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. Xcel Energy Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.