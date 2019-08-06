Comparing of Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) and NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Both Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) and NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) are each other’s competitor in the Electric Utilities industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcel Energy Inc. 57 2.68 N/A 2.51 23.78 NextEra Energy Inc. 195 5.55 N/A 7.04 29.42

Table 1 highlights Xcel Energy Inc. and NextEra Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. NextEra Energy Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Xcel Energy Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Xcel Energy Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than NextEra Energy Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Xcel Energy Inc. and NextEra Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcel Energy Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 2.8% NextEra Energy Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 3.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.18 beta indicates that Xcel Energy Inc. is 82.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. NextEra Energy Inc. on the other hand, has 0.22 beta which makes it 78.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Xcel Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, NextEra Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. Xcel Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NextEra Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Xcel Energy Inc. and NextEra Energy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcel Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NextEra Energy Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, NextEra Energy Inc.’s average price target is $218.67, while its potential upside is 5.10%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Xcel Energy Inc. and NextEra Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.4% and 79.5% respectively. About 0.3% of Xcel Energy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, NextEra Energy Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xcel Energy Inc. -1.41% 0.3% 6.64% 17.07% 28.78% 20.99% NextEra Energy Inc. -1.38% 1.54% 7.19% 19.34% 24.63% 19.19%

For the past year Xcel Energy Inc. has stronger performance than NextEra Energy Inc.

Summary

NextEra Energy Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Xcel Energy Inc.

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil and refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. Xcel Energy Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 10 million people through approximately 4.9 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida. The company had approximately 45,900 megawatts of generating capacity. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.