Comparing of Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) and Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) and Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) have been rivals in the Electric Utilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcel Energy Inc. 58 2.78 N/A 2.51 23.78 Enel Chile S.A. 5 0.00 N/A 0.48 9.50

Table 1 demonstrates Xcel Energy Inc. and Enel Chile S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Enel Chile S.A. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Xcel Energy Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Xcel Energy Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Xcel Energy Inc. and Enel Chile S.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcel Energy Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 2.8% Enel Chile S.A. 0.00% 13.5% 6.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Xcel Energy Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Enel Chile S.A. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Enel Chile S.A. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Xcel Energy Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Xcel Energy Inc. and Enel Chile S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 78.4% and 3.4% respectively. About 0.3% of Xcel Energy Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xcel Energy Inc. -1.41% 0.3% 6.64% 17.07% 28.78% 20.99% Enel Chile S.A. 2.91% -2.54% -8% -13.37% -11.54% -7.07%

For the past year Xcel Energy Inc. had bullish trend while Enel Chile S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Xcel Energy Inc. beats Enel Chile S.A.

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil and refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. Xcel Energy Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.