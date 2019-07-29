Comparing of Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) and El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) and El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) compete against each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcel Energy Inc. 56 2.67 N/A 1.96 29.16 El Paso Electric Company 59 2.98 N/A 2.38 24.88

Table 1 demonstrates Xcel Energy Inc. and El Paso Electric Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. El Paso Electric Company has higher revenue and earnings than Xcel Energy Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Xcel Energy Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than El Paso Electric Company, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Xcel Energy Inc. and El Paso Electric Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcel Energy Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 2.8% El Paso Electric Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.22 beta indicates that Xcel Energy Inc. is 78.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, El Paso Electric Company’s 45.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.55 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xcel Energy Inc. are 0.7 and 0.6. Competitively, El Paso Electric Company has 0.5 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Xcel Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than El Paso Electric Company.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Xcel Energy Inc. and El Paso Electric Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcel Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 El Paso Electric Company 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, El Paso Electric Company’s average price target is $56.5, while its potential downside is -14.61%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Xcel Energy Inc. and El Paso Electric Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.2% and 96.3%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Xcel Energy Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of El Paso Electric Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xcel Energy Inc. 2.4% 2.58% 7.42% 13.67% 27.13% 16.14% El Paso Electric Company 1.8% -1.69% 13.11% 1.58% 5.4% 18.27%

For the past year Xcel Energy Inc. was less bullish than El Paso Electric Company.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors El Paso Electric Company beats Xcel Energy Inc.

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil and refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. Xcel Energy Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.