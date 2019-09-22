Comparing of Xcel Brands Inc. (XELB) and V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC)

Both Xcel Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) and V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) compete on a level playing field in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcel Brands Inc. 2 0.98 N/A 0.04 64.87 V.F. Corporation 85 2.44 N/A 3.08 28.34

Table 1 demonstrates Xcel Brands Inc. and V.F. Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. V.F. Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Xcel Brands Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Xcel Brands Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of V.F. Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Xcel Brands Inc. and V.F. Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcel Brands Inc. 0.00% 0.7% 0.5% V.F. Corporation 0.00% 33.5% 13.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.27 beta means Xcel Brands Inc.’s volatility is 27.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. V.F. Corporation on the other hand, has 1.17 beta which makes it 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xcel Brands Inc. are 1.4 and 1.3. Competitively, V.F. Corporation has 1.8 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. V.F. Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xcel Brands Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Xcel Brands Inc. and V.F. Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcel Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 V.F. Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, V.F. Corporation’s consensus target price is $95, while its potential upside is 10.89%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Xcel Brands Inc. and V.F. Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 17.9% and 87.6% respectively. Xcel Brands Inc.’s share held by insiders are 24.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of V.F. Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xcel Brands Inc. 18.78% 53.33% 83.33% 99.21% -6.3% 123.89% V.F. Corporation -2.17% -1.06% -0.18% 9.73% 1.36% 30.14%

For the past year Xcel Brands Inc. was more bullish than V.F. Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors V.F. Corporation beats Xcel Brands Inc.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Sportswear. The company offers outdoor apparel, youth culture/action sports-inspired footwear, footwear and equipment, handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, accessories, backpacks, surfing-inspired footwear, merino wool socks, womenÂ’s activewear, and travel accessories under The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Kipling, Napapijri, JanSport, Reef, Smartwool, Eastpak, lucy, and Eagle Creek brands. It also provides denim, casual apparel, footwear, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, Lee Casuals, Riders by Lee, Rustler, Timber Creek by Wrangler, and Rock & Republic brands. In addition, the company offers occupational, protective occupational, athletic, licensed athletic, and licensed apparel products under the Red Kap, Bulwark, Horace Small, Majestic, MLB, NFL, and Harley-Davidson brands; and sportswear apparel, luggage, and accessories under the Nautica brand. It sells its products primarily to specialty stores, department stores, national chains, and mass merchants, as well as sells through company operated stores, concession retail stores, and e-commerce sites. V.F. Corporation was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.