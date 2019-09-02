Comparing of XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of XBiotech Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Risk and Volatility

XBiotech Inc. is 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.48 beta. In other hand, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.66 which is 166.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

4.6 and 4.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XBiotech Inc. Its rival Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.7 and 9.7 respectively. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for XBiotech Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 55.69% for XBiotech Inc. with consensus target price of $13. Competitively the consensus target price of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $37, which is potential 241.01% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than XBiotech Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 20.8% of XBiotech Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. had bullish trend while Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats XBiotech Inc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.