Comparing of XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 5 0.67 N/A -4.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see XBiotech Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of XBiotech Inc. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.6. The Current Ratio of rival Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. XBiotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

XBiotech Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 0 0.00

XBiotech Inc. has a 89.50% upside potential and an average target price of $13.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

XBiotech Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.5% and 51.6%. Insiders owned roughly 37.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.9% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. -1.05% 4.56% 14.22% 144.16% 114.12% 85.04% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -27.71% -37.06% -66.27% -70.58% 0% -67.35%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. has 85.04% stronger performance while Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has -67.35% weaker performance.

Summary

XBiotech Inc. beats Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.