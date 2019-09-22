Comparing of XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Since XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.18 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of XBiotech Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XBiotech Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6. Competitively, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.6 and 4.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for XBiotech Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

XBiotech Inc.’s average price target is $13, while its potential upside is 34.99%. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.5 average price target and a 54.45% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than XBiotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

XBiotech Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.9% and 45.5%. 20.8% are XBiotech Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. has 38.58% stronger performance while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -4.29% weaker performance.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats XBiotech Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.