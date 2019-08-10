Comparing of XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.68 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of XBiotech Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

XBiotech Inc. is 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.48 beta. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc.’s beta is 1.83 which is 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

XBiotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, Heat Biologics Inc. which has a 5.7 Current Ratio and a 5.7 Quick Ratio. Heat Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for XBiotech Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

XBiotech Inc.’s average price target is $13, while its potential upside is 83.36%. Heat Biologics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 average price target and a 1,190.11% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Heat Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than XBiotech Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both XBiotech Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.9% and 10.9% respectively. About 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.62% are Heat Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. has 38.58% stronger performance while Heat Biologics Inc. has -27.53% weaker performance.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats XBiotech Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.