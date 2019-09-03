Comparing of XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 232.15 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for XBiotech Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows XBiotech Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

4.6 and 4.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XBiotech Inc. Its rival Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18 and 18 respectively. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given XBiotech Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$13 is XBiotech Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 55.69%. Meanwhile, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $40, while its potential upside is 152.21%. Based on the data given earlier, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than XBiotech Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both XBiotech Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.9% and 97.6% respectively. About 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.65% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. has 38.58% stronger performance while Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors XBiotech Inc.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.