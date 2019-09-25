Comparing of XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

This is a contrast between XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1145.79 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for XBiotech Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has XBiotech Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for XBiotech Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

XBiotech Inc. has a consensus target price of $13, and a 29.48% upside potential. Competitively Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $14, with potential upside of 141.80%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than XBiotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% are XBiotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. had bullish trend while Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.