Comparing of XBiotech Inc. (XBIT) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 20.37 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of XBiotech Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6%

Volatility & Risk

XBiotech Inc. has a 0.48 beta, while its volatility is 52.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

4.6 and 4.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of XBiotech Inc. Its rival Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.7 and 12.7 respectively. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given XBiotech Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

XBiotech Inc. has a 77.84% upside potential and a consensus price target of $13.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

XBiotech Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.9% and 43%. Insiders owned 20.8% of XBiotech Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 40.87% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52%

For the past year XBiotech Inc. had bullish trend while Arbutus Biopharma Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

XBiotech Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.