Comparing of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -18.04 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 32 14.37 N/A 0.21 151.31

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -126.8% -82.6% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

6.5 and 6.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Principia Biopharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.7 and 10.7 respectively. Principia Biopharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Principia Biopharma Inc. is $50, which is potential 32.10% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.2% and 95.7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.6% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 13.92% are Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.84% 43.8% 24.75% 144.04% -84.56% 44.11% Principia Biopharma Inc. 4.42% 12.08% 8% 31.52% 0% 13.8%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.