Comparing of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Both X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2%

Liquidity

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.9% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 23.73% are Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -14.51% weaker performance while Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 4.81% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Moleculin Biotech Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.