Comparing of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Both X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.97 N/A -0.80 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 47.8% and 23.69% respectively. 2% are X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.