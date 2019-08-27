Comparing of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Both X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-20.25
|0.00
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|5
|2.97
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.3%
|-87%
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 47.8% and 23.69% respectively. 2% are X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.88%
|-24.44%
|-42.79%
|-29.17%
|-18.72%
|-14.51%
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|-12.5%
|-30%
|-36.3%
|-27.34%
|-42.53%
|-16.67%
For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.