Comparing of X Financial (XYF) and Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX)

Since X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) are part of the Credit Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial 5 0.00 N/A 0.85 6.34 Hexindai Inc. 3 1.77 N/A 0.33 8.56

Table 1 demonstrates X Financial and Hexindai Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Hexindai Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than X Financial. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. X Financial’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial 0.00% 0% 0% Hexindai Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 12.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both X Financial and Hexindai Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.9% and 4.2% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X Financial 8% 4.45% 2.37% -23.19% 0% 26.46% Hexindai Inc. -4.44% -14.89% -3.78% -59.12% -76.37% 12%

For the past year X Financial has stronger performance than Hexindai Inc.

Summary

Hexindai Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors X Financial.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Hexindai Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an online consumer lending marketplace connecting borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.