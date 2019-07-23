Comparing of X Financial (XYF) and Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL)

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Credit Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial 5 0.00 N/A 0.85 6.34 Dragon Victory International Limited 1 2.37 N/A 0.02 76.47

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Dragon Victory International Limited seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to X Financial. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. X Financial’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Dragon Victory International Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial 0.00% 0% 0% Dragon Victory International Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.9% of X Financial shares and 0.5% of Dragon Victory International Limited shares. Comparatively, Dragon Victory International Limited has 73.98% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) X Financial 8% 4.45% 2.37% -23.19% 0% 26.46% Dragon Victory International Limited -7.14% -11.56% -4.41% -34.31% -66.58% -0.01%

For the past year X Financial had bullish trend while Dragon Victory International Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors X Financial beats Dragon Victory International Limited.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources. The company also offers business incubation services related to marketing, sales, strategic planning, and guidance and general resources in ancillary services, such as coordinating human resources, legal, accounting, operations, assisting with feasibility studies, and other types of services. Dragon Victory International Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.