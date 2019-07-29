Comparing of Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND) and Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

As Lodging businesses, Wyndham Destinations Inc. (NYSE:WYND) and Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wyndham Destinations Inc. 43 1.12 N/A 3.15 13.83 Expedia Group Inc. 124 1.79 N/A 2.85 41.80

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Wyndham Destinations Inc. and Expedia Group Inc. Expedia Group Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Wyndham Destinations Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Wyndham Destinations Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Expedia Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wyndham Destinations Inc. 0.00% -130.4% 10% Expedia Group Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 2.2%

Volatility & Risk

Wyndham Destinations Inc. is 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.5. Competitively, Expedia Group Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

Wyndham Destinations Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Expedia Group Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Wyndham Destinations Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Expedia Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Wyndham Destinations Inc. and Expedia Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wyndham Destinations Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Expedia Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Wyndham Destinations Inc. has a consensus target price of $60, and a 27.77% upside potential. Meanwhile, Expedia Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $166, while its potential upside is 19.06%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Wyndham Destinations Inc. seems more appealing than Expedia Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wyndham Destinations Inc. and Expedia Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98% and 89.1%. 1.7% are Wyndham Destinations Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Expedia Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wyndham Destinations Inc. -0.3% 2.35% -4.75% 4.71% -13.32% 21.54% Expedia Group Inc. -2.24% -5.03% -6.53% -3.95% 3.93% 5.76%

For the past year Wyndham Destinations Inc. was more bullish than Expedia Group Inc.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company. It provides vacation exchange services and products to owners of vacation ownership interests (VOIs); and manages and markets vacation rental properties, primarily on behalf of independent owners. The company also develops, markets, and sells VOIs to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and offers property management services at resorts. It has operations in 110 countries at approximately 220 vacation ownership resorts and 4,300 affiliated exchange properties. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation and changed its name to Wyndham Destinations, Inc. in May 2018. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Expedia, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Core OTA, Trivago, Egencia, and HomeAway. It facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions. The company serves leisure and corporate travelers, offline retail travel agents, and travel service providers through Expedia.com, Hotels.com, Hotwire.com, Wotif.com, Wotif.co.nz, lastminute.com.au, lastminute.com.nz, travel.com.au, CarRentals.com, and Orbitz.com Websites; and Travelocity, HomeAway, Egencia, trivago, Classic Vacations, Expedia Local Expert, and Expedia CruiseShipCenters brands, as well as Expedia Affiliate Network. It also engages in advertising and media business. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.