Comparing of WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN), both competing one another are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WSFS Financial Corporation 42 4.71 N/A 3.13 13.55 TowneBank 27 3.65 N/A 1.96 14.36

Table 1 demonstrates WSFS Financial Corporation and TowneBank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TowneBank is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than WSFS Financial Corporation. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. WSFS Financial Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than TowneBank.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WSFS Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.6% TowneBank 0.00% 8.9% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

WSFS Financial Corporation is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.11. TowneBank’s 1.08 beta is the reason why it is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for WSFS Financial Corporation and TowneBank.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WSFS Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 TowneBank 0 1 0 2.00

The average target price of WSFS Financial Corporation is $49.38, with potential upside of 18.45%. Competitively the average target price of TowneBank is $27, which is potential -0.70% downside. Based on the data shown earlier, WSFS Financial Corporation is looking more favorable than TowneBank, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.9% of WSFS Financial Corporation shares and 47.2% of TowneBank shares. Insiders held roughly 1% of WSFS Financial Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.5% of TowneBank shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WSFS Financial Corporation 2.91% 2.62% -1.53% 0.69% -24.61% 11.76% TowneBank 0.29% 2.96% 7.53% 7.86% -13.68% 17.49%

For the past year WSFS Financial Corporation has weaker performance than TowneBank

Summary

WSFS Financial Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors TowneBank.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the thrift holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of loans, which comprise residential real estate loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, it markets various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; and provides investment advisory services to high net-worth individuals and institutions. Additionally, the company offers ATM vault cash and related services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering, armored carrier management, and ATM processing and equipment sales services. As of December 31, 2016, it served customers through a network of 77 offices, which included 46 in Delaware, 29 in Pennsylvania, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. WSFS Financial Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; mortgage loans; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it provides safe deposit boxes, cash management services, travelersÂ’ checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as Internet, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; asset management and commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options, such as alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; travel, medical, and baggage protection insurance for travelers; and employee benefit programs, such as medical, dental, vision, and disability insurance. As of February 22, 2017, it operated 37 banking offices in Virginia and North Carolina. TowneBank was founded in 1998 and is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.