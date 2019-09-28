Comparing of Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI) and MiMedx Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDXG)

Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) and MiMedx Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDXG) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wright Medical Group N.V. 21 1.65 125.29M -1.60 0.00 MiMedx Group Inc. 4 1.82 N/A 0.31 16.88

In table 1 we can see Wright Medical Group N.V. and MiMedx Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Wright Medical Group N.V. and MiMedx Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wright Medical Group N.V. 594,919,278.25% -21.4% -6.7% MiMedx Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Wright Medical Group N.V. and MiMedx Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wright Medical Group N.V. 0 2 2 2.50 MiMedx Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Wright Medical Group N.V.’s average price target is $26.75, while its potential upside is 29.67%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Wright Medical Group N.V. shares and 70.08% of MiMedx Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.6% of Wright Medical Group N.V. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.5% of MiMedx Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wright Medical Group N.V. 4.57% -3.61% -1.37% -3.7% 16.75% 6.02% MiMedx Group Inc. 4.79% 31.58% 116.05% 101.15% 9.38% 193.3%

For the past year Wright Medical Group N.V. has weaker performance than MiMedx Group Inc.

Summary

MiMedx Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Wright Medical Group N.V.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries. The company primarily offers its products to orthopedic, trauma, and podiatric surgeons. Wright Medical Group N.V. markets and sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent sales agencies in the United States; and direct sales offices and distributors in approximately 50 countries. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

MiMedx Group, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts. The companyÂ’s proprietary processing methodology employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix that are tissue technologies processed from human amniotic membrane derived from donated placental tissue for homologous applications; OrthoFlo, an amniotic fluid-derived allograft for homologous applications; Physio, a bone grafting material comprising 100% bone tissue with no added carrier; and CollaFix, a technology platform derived from collagen fiber technology designed to mimic the natural composition, structure, and mechanical properties of musculoskeletal tissues to augment their repair. The company also offers EpiCord, an umbilical cord allograft that provides a connective tissue matrix to replace or supplement damaged or inadequate integumental tissue; AmnioCord, an umbilical cord allograft that offers a protective environment for the healing process; and AmnioFill, a cellular tissue matrix allograft that enhances healing. Its products have applications in the areas of wound care, burns, surgery, orthopedics, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmology, and dentistry. The company sells its products through direct sales force, and independent stocking distributors, and third party representatives in the United States, as well as independent distributors internationally. MiMedx Group, Inc. is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.