Comparing of Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI) and Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI)

This is a contrast between Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) and Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wright Medical Group N.V. 30 4.33 N/A -1.54 0.00 Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 2 0.23 N/A -0.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see Wright Medical Group N.V. and Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Wright Medical Group N.V. and Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wright Medical Group N.V. 0.00% -21.4% -6.7% Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 0.00% -23.1% -17.5%

Volatility and Risk

Wright Medical Group N.V. has a 0.87 beta, while its volatility is 13.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s 87.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.13 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Wright Medical Group N.V. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Allied Healthcare Products Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Allied Healthcare Products Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Wright Medical Group N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Wright Medical Group N.V. and Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wright Medical Group N.V. 0 1 6 2.86 Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 21.16% for Wright Medical Group N.V. with consensus price target of $36.13.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Wright Medical Group N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.5% of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Wright Medical Group N.V.’s shares. Comparatively, Allied Healthcare Products Inc. has 62.88% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wright Medical Group N.V. 3.55% 8.09% 4.46% 7.12% 36.63% 18.81% Allied Healthcare Products Inc. -8.82% -15.3% -16.22% -24.76% -38% -15.16%

For the past year Wright Medical Group N.V. had bullish trend while Allied Healthcare Products Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Wright Medical Group N.V. beats Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries. The company primarily offers its products to orthopedic, trauma, and podiatric surgeons. Wright Medical Group N.V. markets and sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent sales agencies in the United States; and direct sales offices and distributors in approximately 50 countries. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.