Comparing of Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC) and BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI)

As Security & Protection Services businesses, Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) and BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wrap Technologies Inc. 6 642.25 N/A -0.18 0.00 BIO-key International Inc. 1 2.85 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Wrap Technologies Inc. and BIO-key International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wrap Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BIO-key International Inc. 0.00% -74.1% -65.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Wrap Technologies Inc. is 13 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.3. The Current Ratio of rival BIO-key International Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Wrap Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BIO-key International Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Wrap Technologies Inc. and BIO-key International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5% and 1.8%. 0.4% are Wrap Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of BIO-key International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wrap Technologies Inc. -4.55% -20.72% -28.06% 43.88% 100.83% 53.02% BIO-key International Inc. 4.03% 3.94% -3.01% -7.19% -38.86% 72%

For the past year Wrap Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BIO-key International Inc.

Summary

Wrap Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors BIO-key International Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their application. The company's products include Vector Segment Technology SDK, a biometric software development kit that provides developers the ability to incorporate its biometric capabilities into their respective product offerings or infrastructure; Intelligent Image Indexing, a biometric identification solution that offers one-to-many and one-to-one user identification; and Biometric Service Provider, which provides support for the BioAPI for a compliant interface to applications using biometrics for verification and identification. Its products also comprise ID Director, a solution for single sign on integration with CA Technologies SiteMinder, Oracle's Fusion Middleware SSO, IBM Tivoli Access Manager, and other solutions; and WEB-key, an authentication-transaction security technology to conduct identification and identity verification transactions in insecure environments, such as the world wide Web or off-site cloud environments. It also sells third-party hardware components. The company markets its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, integrators, and partner networks to government and corporate customers primarily in North America. The company was formerly known as SAC Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to BIO-key International, Inc. in 2002. BIO-key International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.