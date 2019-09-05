Comparing of WPX Energy Inc. (WPX) and Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) and Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WPX Energy Inc. 12 1.87 N/A 0.48 21.84 Black Stone Minerals L.P. 16 7.80 N/A 1.13 13.30

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for WPX Energy Inc. and Black Stone Minerals L.P. Black Stone Minerals L.P. has higher revenue and earnings than WPX Energy Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. WPX Energy Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Black Stone Minerals L.P., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPX Energy Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 2.6% Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0.00% 29% 14%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.24 beta indicates that WPX Energy Inc. is 124.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Black Stone Minerals L.P. on the other hand, has 0.58 beta which makes it 42.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

WPX Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Black Stone Minerals L.P. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. Black Stone Minerals L.P. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to WPX Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for WPX Energy Inc. and Black Stone Minerals L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WPX Energy Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0 0 2 3.00

WPX Energy Inc.’s upside potential is 42.18% at a $15 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Black Stone Minerals L.P. is $22.5, which is potential 59.12% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Black Stone Minerals L.P. is looking more favorable than WPX Energy Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

WPX Energy Inc. and Black Stone Minerals L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.7% and 29.6%. WPX Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.7% of Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WPX Energy Inc. -1.32% -9.92% -21.09% -15.47% -45.08% -8.02% Black Stone Minerals L.P. -1.9% -2.34% -16.57% -11.03% -12.99% -3.1%

For the past year Black Stone Minerals L.P. has weaker performance than WPX Energy Inc.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals L.P. beats on 10 of the 11 factors WPX Energy Inc.

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company has a strategic partnership with Howard Midstream Energy Partners, LLC to develop oil gathering and natural gas processing infrastructure in the Stateline area of the PermianÂ’s Delaware Basin. WPX Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.