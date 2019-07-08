Comparing of Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE:WOR) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Steel & Iron companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Worthington Industries Inc. has 50.9% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 49.11% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Worthington Industries Inc. has 3.9% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 19.74% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Worthington Industries Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worthington Industries Inc. 0.00% 16.40% 5.70% Industry Average 5.61% 23.99% 6.76%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Worthington Industries Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Worthington Industries Inc. N/A 38 15.49 Industry Average 434.55M 7.75B 8.60

Worthington Industries Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Worthington Industries Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Worthington Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 2.33 1.50 2.52

The peers have a potential upside of 41.24%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Worthington Industries Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Worthington Industries Inc. -3.23% -4.38% -0.4% -10.91% -16.8% 8.47% Industry Average 6.02% 11.80% 14.23% 14.09% 17.14% 13.20%

For the past year Worthington Industries Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Worthington Industries Inc. are 2.1 and 1.3. Competitively, Worthington Industries Inc.’s peers have 2.83 and 1.39 for Current and Quick Ratio. Worthington Industries Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Worthington Industries Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Worthington Industries Inc. has a beta of 1.02 and its 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Worthington Industries Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.51 which is 51.43% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Worthington Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Worthington Industries Inc.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors Worthington Industries Inc.

Worthington Industries, Inc., a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, and office furniture and equipment markets. It also toll processes steel for steel mills, large end-users, service centers, and other processors; and designs and manufactures reusable custom steel platforms, racks, and pallets for supporting, protecting, and handling products in the shipping process. The Pressure Cylinders segment manufactures and sells filled and unfilled pressure cylinders, tanks, hand torches, oil and gas equipment, and various accessories and related products for a range of end-use market applications, including industrial products, consumer products, alternative fuels, oil and gas equipment, and cryogenics. The Engineered Cabs segment designs and manufactures custom-engineered open and enclosed cabs, as well as operator stations and custom fabrications for heavy mobile equipment used in agricultural, construction, forestry, military, and mining industries; and machined structural components, complex and painted weldments, and engine doors. Worthington Industries, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.