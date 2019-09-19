Comparing of Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE:WOR) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Steel & Iron companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Worthington Industries Inc. has 49.3% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 48.72% institutional ownership for its peers. 5.5% of Worthington Industries Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.58% of all Steel & Iron companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Worthington Industries Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worthington Industries Inc. 0.00% 22.30% 7.70% Industry Average 5.07% 22.86% 6.66%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Worthington Industries Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Worthington Industries Inc. N/A 38 15.46 Industry Average 395.98M 7.80B 9.36

Worthington Industries Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Worthington Industries Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Worthington Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.00 1.20 2.46

The potential upside of the rivals is 61.03%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Worthington Industries Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Worthington Industries Inc. -0.64% -0.17% 3.26% 7.03% -14.22% 15.44% Industry Average 5.60% 8.21% 9.92% 18.14% 35.87% 25.23%

For the past year Worthington Industries Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Worthington Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Worthington Industries Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.93 and has 1.46 Quick Ratio. Worthington Industries Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Worthington Industries Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Worthington Industries Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.16. In other hand, Worthington Industries Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.51 which is 50.58% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Worthington Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Worthington Industries Inc.’s peers beat Worthington Industries Inc.

Worthington Industries, Inc., a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, and office furniture and equipment markets. It also toll processes steel for steel mills, large end-users, service centers, and other processors; and designs and manufactures reusable custom steel platforms, racks, and pallets for supporting, protecting, and handling products in the shipping process. The Pressure Cylinders segment manufactures and sells filled and unfilled pressure cylinders, tanks, hand torches, oil and gas equipment, and various accessories and related products for a range of end-use market applications, including industrial products, consumer products, alternative fuels, oil and gas equipment, and cryogenics. The Engineered Cabs segment designs and manufactures custom-engineered open and enclosed cabs, as well as operator stations and custom fabrications for heavy mobile equipment used in agricultural, construction, forestry, military, and mining industries; and machined structural components, complex and painted weldments, and engine doors. Worthington Industries, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.