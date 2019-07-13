Comparing of World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD) and Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) and Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Acceptance Corporation 126 2.97 N/A 7.62 17.47 Equifax Inc. 117 4.95 N/A 2.47 48.08

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for World Acceptance Corporation and Equifax Inc. Equifax Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to World Acceptance Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. World Acceptance Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equifax Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Acceptance Corporation 0.00% 4.3% 2.8% Equifax Inc. 0.00% -11.5% -4.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.43 shows that World Acceptance Corporation is 143.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Equifax Inc. on the other hand, has 1.26 beta which makes it 26.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for World Acceptance Corporation and Equifax Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score World Acceptance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Equifax Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively the consensus price target of Equifax Inc. is $98.67, which is potential -28.32% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

World Acceptance Corporation and Equifax Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.9% and 89.1%. World Acceptance Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Equifax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) World Acceptance Corporation 1.51% 6.47% 15.95% 29.87% 21.96% 30.2% Equifax Inc. -1.07% -5.9% 9.42% 16.26% 4.61% 27.48%

For the past year World Acceptance Corporation was more bullish than Equifax Inc.

Summary

World Acceptance Corporation beats Equifax Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Equifax Inc. provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services. The International segment provides information service products, which include consumer and commercial services, such as credit and financial information, and credit scoring and modeling; and credit and other marketing products and services, as well as offers information, technology, and services to support debt collections and recovery management. The Workforce Solutions segment provides employment, income, and social security number verification services; and payroll-based transaction and employment tax management services. The Global Consumer Solutions segment offers credit information, credit monitoring, and identity theft protection products directly to consumers through the Internet and hard-copy formats. Equifax Inc. serves customers in financial service, mortgage, human resource, consumer, commercial, telecommunication, retail, automotive, utility, brokerage, healthcare, and insurance industries, as well as state and federal governments. It operates in the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Uruguay, Peru, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Cambodia, Malaysia, India, Russia, and Singapore. Equifax Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.