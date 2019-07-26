Comparing of Workiva Inc. (WK) and Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL)

We are comparing Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) and Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva Inc. 50 10.57 N/A -1.09 0.00 Pivotal Software Inc. 18 3.86 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Workiva Inc. and Pivotal Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Workiva Inc. and Pivotal Software Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22% Pivotal Software Inc. 0.00% -11.4% -8.3%

Liquidity

Workiva Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pivotal Software Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Pivotal Software Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Workiva Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Workiva Inc. and Pivotal Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Pivotal Software Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Workiva Inc. has a -25.57% downside potential and a consensus price target of $44.33. Pivotal Software Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.6 average price target and a 131.79% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Pivotal Software Inc. looks more robust than Workiva Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Workiva Inc. and Pivotal Software Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 64.9% and 69.3%. Insiders owned roughly 4.9% of Workiva Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 3.1% are Pivotal Software Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workiva Inc. 3.01% 3.94% 24.11% 40.13% 104.73% 50.6% Pivotal Software Inc. -4.38% 3.79% 5.46% 14.19% 7.36% 24.04%

For the past year Workiva Inc. was more bullish than Pivotal Software Inc.

Summary

Workiva Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Pivotal Software Inc.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. The company also enables its customers to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs). Pivotal Software, Inc. markets and sells PCF and Labs through its sales force and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.