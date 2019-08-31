Comparing of Workday Inc. (WDAY) and Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Both Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) and Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday Inc. 199 12.19 N/A -2.10 0.00 Slack Technologies Inc. 33 31.60 N/A -0.30 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Workday Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday Inc. 0.00% -24.2% -8.7% Slack Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Workday Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Slack Technologies Inc. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. Slack Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Workday Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Workday Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Workday Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Slack Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Slack Technologies Inc.’s consensus price target is $36.67, while its potential upside is 28.04%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.6% of Workday Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.5% of Slack Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Workday Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Slack Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workday Inc. -6.81% -6.32% -0.6% 15.85% 61.4% 25.24% Slack Technologies Inc. -1.99% -8.56% 0% 0% 0% -13.46%

For the past year Workday Inc. had bullish trend while Slack Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Slack Technologies Inc. beats Workday Inc.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.