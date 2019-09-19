Comparing of Workday Inc. (WDAY) and Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)

Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) and Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday Inc. 198 12.39 N/A -2.10 0.00 Safe-T Group Ltd 2 1.39 N/A -8.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Workday Inc. and Safe-T Group Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Workday Inc. and Safe-T Group Ltd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday Inc. 0.00% -24.2% -8.7% Safe-T Group Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.6% of Workday Inc. shares and 12.77% of Safe-T Group Ltd shares. Workday Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.6% of Safe-T Group Ltd’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workday Inc. -6.81% -6.32% -0.6% 15.85% 61.4% 25.24% Safe-T Group Ltd -10.5% -29.65% -50.81% -57.84% 0% -59.26%

For the past year Workday Inc. had bullish trend while Safe-T Group Ltd had bearish trend.

Summary

Workday Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Safe-T Group Ltd.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.