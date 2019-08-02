Comparing of Workday Inc. (WDAY) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday Inc. 197 15.21 N/A -2.10 0.00 NIC Inc. 17 4.42 N/A 0.81 22.34

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday Inc. 0.00% -24.2% -8.7% NIC Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 16.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.55 beta indicates that Workday Inc. is 55.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. NIC Inc.’s 1 beta is the reason why it is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Workday Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, NIC Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. NIC Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Workday Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Workday Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NIC Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, NIC Inc.’s potential downside is -7.20% and its consensus target price is $21.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Workday Inc. and NIC Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.6% and 91% respectively. About 1% of Workday Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, NIC Inc. has 3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workday Inc. -6.81% -6.32% -0.6% 15.85% 61.4% 25.24% NIC Inc. 3.24% 12.95% 5.47% 28.11% 13.02% 45.35%

For the past year Workday Inc. has weaker performance than NIC Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors NIC Inc. beats Workday Inc.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driverÂ’s license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. The companyÂ’s software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, it develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, the company offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.