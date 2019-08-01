Comparing of Workday Inc. (WDAY) and Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) and Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday Inc. 197 14.92 N/A -1.93 0.00 Marin Software Incorporated 4 0.21 N/A -7.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Workday Inc. and Marin Software Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Workday Inc. and Marin Software Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday Inc. 0.00% -23.2% -8.3% Marin Software Incorporated 0.00% -108.1% -76.6%

Volatility & Risk

Workday Inc. has a 1.79 beta, while its volatility is 79.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Marin Software Incorporated’s beta is -0.21 which is 121.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Workday Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Marin Software Incorporated is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. Marin Software Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Workday Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Workday Inc. and Marin Software Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.5% and 34.6%. About 0.9% of Workday Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Marin Software Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Workday Inc. 4.1% 6.26% 9.18% 46.49% 53.02% 28.38% Marin Software Incorporated -30.78% -17.58% -38.84% 55.12% -41.06% -26.74%

For the past year Workday Inc. had bullish trend while Marin Software Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Workday Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Marin Software Incorporated.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel advertising cloud platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display channels. The companyÂ’s platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; and Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers. It also offers Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as ad servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. In addition, the company provides Marin Enterprise and Marin Display, which provide digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices; and Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.