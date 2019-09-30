Comparing of WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) and PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:Holdings Limited) and PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WNS (Holdings) Limited 61 1.89 44.91M 2.12 29.77 PaySign Inc. 12 0.00 26.00M 0.06 243.28

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. PaySign Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than WNS (Holdings) Limited. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. WNS (Holdings) Limited’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of PaySign Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us WNS (Holdings) Limited and PaySign Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WNS (Holdings) Limited 73,974,633.50% 21.6% 13.9% PaySign Inc. 209,171,359.61% 35.8% 8.3%

Volatility & Risk

WNS (Holdings) Limited’s current beta is 1.08 and it happens to be 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, PaySign Inc. has a 0.71 beta which is 29.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

WNS (Holdings) Limited and PaySign Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WNS (Holdings) Limited 0 0 0 0.00 PaySign Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively PaySign Inc. has an average target price of $16, with potential upside of 58.42%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both WNS (Holdings) Limited and PaySign Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.1% and 12.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.05% of WNS (Holdings) Limited’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 37.7% of PaySign Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WNS (Holdings) Limited -0.9% 6.85% 10.25% 29.11% 29.56% 52.74% PaySign Inc. 2.39% 1.44% 76.15% 203.44% 403.93% 300.85%

For the past year WNS (Holdings) Limited was less bullish than PaySign Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 14 factors WNS (Holdings) Limited beats PaySign Inc.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in the insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunications; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries. It also provides a range of services in the areas of customer interaction, finance and accounting, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services across various industries. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to help its clients to modify their business processes to enhance productivity, and manage changes in the business environment and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services, such as credit hire and credit repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.