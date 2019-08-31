Comparing of Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) and Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Since Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) and Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wix.com Ltd. 133 10.29 N/A -1.20 0.00 Yelp Inc. 35 2.46 N/A 0.67 52.08

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Wix.com Ltd. and Yelp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wix.com Ltd. 0.00% -38.3% -6.6% Yelp Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.8%

Risk & Volatility

Wix.com Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.47 beta. Yelp Inc.’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Wix.com Ltd. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Yelp Inc. is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.9. Yelp Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Wix.com Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Wix.com Ltd. and Yelp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wix.com Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83 Yelp Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

The average price target of Wix.com Ltd. is $142.17, with potential upside of 1.37%. On the other hand, Yelp Inc.’s potential upside is 17.37% and its average price target is $39.33. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Yelp Inc. is looking more favorable than Wix.com Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wix.com Ltd. and Yelp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.4% and 0% respectively. Wix.com Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 3.14%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Yelp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wix.com Ltd. -1.98% 3.85% 11.31% 38.82% 53.19% 64.4% Yelp Inc. -1.1% 2.1% -11.58% -3.84% -5.96% 0.17%

For the past year Wix.com Ltd. has stronger performance than Yelp Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Yelp Inc. beats Wix.com Ltd.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence. The companyÂ’s principal product is the Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and Website editing environment. Its applications and value-added solutions comprise Wix App Market, an online platform that offers its users a range of software apps, which could be integrated as add-ons into its usersÂ’ Websites. In addition, the company provides WixShoutOut, which enables users to create and send customized email campaigns, such as newsletters, updates, and promotions directly from their Wix accounts. Further, it offers WixStores that allows its users to create, design, and manage an online store through which they may sell their products online and process payments using an integrated shopping cart app; Wix Bookings, an end-to-end online appointment booking solution; WixHotels, a Website for hotels, B&Bs, and vacation rentals; WixMusic, an advanced music player solution; and Wix Restaurants that provides various solutions for restauranteurs, including Wix Restaurants menus, orders, and reservations. Additionally, the company provides Wix Photography, a solution for photographers looking to create their portfolio and manage their business online; Wix Video that allows its customers to showcase, promote, and sell videos on their Wix Website; and customer support and services. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 97.3 million registered users and 2,465,160 premium subscriptions. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. Wix.com Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others. The company provides free and paid business listing services to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to large local audiences through its Website and mobile application. It also provides Yelp platform, which allows consumers to transact directly on Yelp; Yelp Eat24 that offers food ordering and delivery services; Yelp Deals that allow local business owners to create promotional discounted deals for their products and services; and Gift Certificates products for local business owners to sell full-price gift certificates directly to customers through their business listing pages. The companyÂ’s Yelp platform enables consumers to complete food delivery transactions, book spa and salon appointments, purchase event tickets, order flowers, and other transaction opportunities. In addition, it offers other services, such as Yelp Reservations that provide restaurants, nightlife, and certain other venues with the ability to offer online reservations directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Knowledge program that offers local analytics and insights through access to historical data; and other non-advertising partner arrangements, including content licensing. Yelp Inc. offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its Website. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Palo Alto, California; Scottsdale, Arizona; Chicago, Illinois; New York, New York; Dublin, Ireland; London, England; and Hamburg, Germany.