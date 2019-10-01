Comparing of WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

As Asset Management businesses, WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments Inc. 5 -3.09 101.21M 0.21 29.38 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 109 1.21 6.56M 7.82 13.71

Table 1 highlights WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree Investments Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. WisdomTree Investments Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments Inc. 1,931,488,549.62% 10.1% 3.9% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 6,013,934.73% 12.9% 2.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.56 beta means WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s volatility is 56.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of WisdomTree Investments Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has 5.3 and 5.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than WisdomTree Investments Inc.

Analyst Ratings

WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s average target price is $114.67, while its potential upside is 3.71%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.6% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.6% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.5% of WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.9% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91%

For the past year WisdomTree Investments Inc. had bearish trend while Virtus Investment Partners Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 14 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats WisdomTree Investments Inc.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.