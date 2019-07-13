Comparing of WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 3.51 N/A 0.21 31.75 The Carlyle Group L.P. 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see WisdomTree Investments Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 3.7% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree Investments Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

WisdomTree Investments Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72% and 0%. 7.6% are WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.83% -11.14% 6.52% -13.21% -42.04% 0.75% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.84% 3.81% 7.38% 9.22% 1.61% 17.82%

For the past year WisdomTree Investments Inc. was less bullish than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors WisdomTree Investments Inc. beats The Carlyle Group L.P.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.