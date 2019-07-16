Comparing of WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Both WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 3.45 N/A 0.21 31.75 Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 12 14.92 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 3.7% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree Investments Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both WisdomTree Investments Inc. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 72% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 7.6% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.83% -11.14% 6.52% -13.21% -42.04% 0.75% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.49% 2.41% 5.85% 12.64% 7.52% 11.11%

For the past year WisdomTree Investments Inc. was less bullish than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

WisdomTree Investments Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.