Comparing of Wipro Limited (WIT) and Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX)

As Information Technology Services businesses, Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) and Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wipro Limited 5 0.00 N/A 0.22 18.85 Xerox Corporation 32 0.69 N/A 2.06 15.57

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Wipro Limited and Xerox Corporation. Xerox Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Wipro Limited. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Wipro Limited is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Xerox Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wipro Limited 0.00% 16.9% 11.2% Xerox Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 3%

Volatility & Risk

Wipro Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.48 beta. In other hand, Xerox Corporation has beta of 1.77 which is 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Wipro Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Xerox Corporation are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. Wipro Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Xerox Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Wipro Limited and Xerox Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wipro Limited 1 0 0 1.00 Xerox Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Wipro Limited has an average target price of $3.75, and a -1.32% downside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Xerox Corporation is $42, which is potential 47.01% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Xerox Corporation is looking more favorable than Wipro Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wipro Limited and Xerox Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 2.3% and 91.3% respectively. 79% are Wipro Limited’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Xerox Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wipro Limited -2.15% -5.32% -10.11% -1.21% 7.77% 6.3% Xerox Corporation -8.52% -11.42% -3.49% 13.99% 24.76% 62.45%

For the past year Wipro Limited was less bullish than Xerox Corporation.

Summary

Xerox Corporation beats Wipro Limited on 8 of the 12 factors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. The companyÂ’s IT Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises. This segment serves customers in various industry verticals comprising banking, financial services, and insurance; healthcare and life sciences; consumer business units; energy, natural resources, and utilities; manufacturing and technology; and communications. Its IT Products segment distributes third-party IT products comprising enterprise platforms, networking solutions, software products, data storage, contact center infrastructure, enterprise security, IT optimization technologies, video solutions, and end-user computing solutions. This segment sells its products through direct sales force to enterprises in various industries, including government, defense, IT and IT-enabled services, telecommunications, manufacturing, utilities, education, and financial services. The company also operates crowdsourcing marketplace, which connects various designers, developers, and data scientists with customers via online computer programming competitions hosted on its platform. Wipro Limited has a collaboration with Red Hat, Inc. to set up a cloud application factory that offers developers and IT teams a methodology for application modernization across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

Xerox Corporation provides document management solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s Document Technology segment offers desktop monochrome and color printers, multifunction printers, copiers, digital printing presses, and light production devices; and production printing and publishing systems for the graphic communications marketplace and large enterprises. Its Services segment provides document outsourcing services comprising managed print, workflow automation, and communication and marketing services. The company also sells paper, wide-format systems, global imaging systems network integration solutions, and electronic presentation systems. The company sells its products and services directly to its customers; and through its sales force, as well as through a network of independent agents, dealers, value-added resellers, systems integrators, and the Web. Xerox Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.