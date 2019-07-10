Comparing of Wipro Limited (WIT) and Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) and Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) are two firms in the Information Technology Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wipro Limited 5 0.00 N/A 0.20 22.32 Qudian Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 1.14 6.17

In table 1 we can see Wipro Limited and Qudian Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Qudian Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Wipro Limited. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Wipro Limited’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Qudian Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Wipro Limited and Qudian Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wipro Limited 0.00% 16.9% 11.2% Qudian Inc. 0.00% 24.1% 14.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Wipro Limited are 2.7 and 2.6. Competitively, Qudian Inc. has 2.9 and 2.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Qudian Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wipro Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Wipro Limited and Qudian Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wipro Limited 1 0 0 1.00 Qudian Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Wipro Limited has a -10.29% downside potential and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wipro Limited and Qudian Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.3% and 9.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 79% of Wipro Limited’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Qudian Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wipro Limited -2.86% 0.68% 2.67% 16.47% 25.93% 14.88% Qudian Inc. -7.28% 26.13% 38.89% 66.67% -39.08% 63.17%

For the past year Wipro Limited was less bullish than Qudian Inc.

Summary

Qudian Inc. beats Wipro Limited on 8 of the 10 factors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. The companyÂ’s IT Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises. This segment serves customers in various industry verticals comprising banking, financial services, and insurance; healthcare and life sciences; consumer business units; energy, natural resources, and utilities; manufacturing and technology; and communications. Its IT Products segment distributes third-party IT products comprising enterprise platforms, networking solutions, software products, data storage, contact center infrastructure, enterprise security, IT optimization technologies, video solutions, and end-user computing solutions. This segment sells its products through direct sales force to enterprises in various industries, including government, defense, IT and IT-enabled services, telecommunications, manufacturing, utilities, education, and financial services. The company also operates crowdsourcing marketplace, which connects various designers, developers, and data scientists with customers via online computer programming competitions hosted on its platform. Wipro Limited has a collaboration with Red Hat, Inc. to set up a cloud application factory that offers developers and IT teams a methodology for application modernization across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

Qudian Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online consumer finance platforms in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers small cash and merchandise credit products. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.