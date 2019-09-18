Comparing of Wipro Limited (WIT) and Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

As Information Technology Services businesses, Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) and Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wipro Limited 4 0.00 N/A 0.22 18.85 Insight Enterprises Inc. 55 0.27 N/A 4.57 12.03

Demonstrates Wipro Limited and Insight Enterprises Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Insight Enterprises Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Wipro Limited. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Wipro Limited’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Insight Enterprises Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) and Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wipro Limited 0.00% 16.9% 11.2% Insight Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Wipro Limited has a 0.48 beta, while its volatility is 52.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Insight Enterprises Inc. on the other hand, has 1.13 beta which makes it 13.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Wipro Limited is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Insight Enterprises Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Wipro Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Insight Enterprises Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Wipro Limited and Insight Enterprises Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wipro Limited 1 0 0 1.00 Insight Enterprises Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Wipro Limited’s upside potential is 1.90% at a $3.75 consensus price target. Insight Enterprises Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $64 consensus price target and a 21.12% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Insight Enterprises Inc. looks more robust than Wipro Limited as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.3% of Wipro Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Insight Enterprises Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Wipro Limited’s share held by insiders are 79%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.7% of Insight Enterprises Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wipro Limited -2.15% -5.32% -10.11% -1.21% 7.77% 6.3% Insight Enterprises Inc. -1.96% -6.9% -5.61% 20.82% 10.93% 35.02%

For the past year Wipro Limited was less bullish than Insight Enterprises Inc.

Summary

Insight Enterprises Inc. beats Wipro Limited on 8 of the 12 factors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. The companyÂ’s IT Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises. This segment serves customers in various industry verticals comprising banking, financial services, and insurance; healthcare and life sciences; consumer business units; energy, natural resources, and utilities; manufacturing and technology; and communications. Its IT Products segment distributes third-party IT products comprising enterprise platforms, networking solutions, software products, data storage, contact center infrastructure, enterprise security, IT optimization technologies, video solutions, and end-user computing solutions. This segment sells its products through direct sales force to enterprises in various industries, including government, defense, IT and IT-enabled services, telecommunications, manufacturing, utilities, education, and financial services. The company also operates crowdsourcing marketplace, which connects various designers, developers, and data scientists with customers via online computer programming competitions hosted on its platform. Wipro Limited has a collaboration with Red Hat, Inc. to set up a cloud application factory that offers developers and IT teams a methodology for application modernization across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, cloud, and service solutions for business, government, healthcare, and educational clients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its customer engagement solutions include digital signage, kiosk, tablet, and smartphone endpoints integrated with off-the-shelf software applications; and cloud-based and mobile-centric custom-developed applications. The companyÂ’s workforce enablement solutions include desktop, notebook, tablet, and smartphone devices coupled with calendar, email, messaging, and collaboration software; and mobile, cloud, and Internet-of-things applications for healthcare, financial services, and retail markets. Its infrastructure optimization solutions include an on-premise converged infrastructure augmented by off-premise public cloud IaaS integrated and managed via orchestration software; a branch infrastructure that include connectivity, computing, voice, and wireless solutions; and a WAN, LAN, wireless, and security solution to connect hybrid cloud, branch infrastructure, and end users. The company also sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; provides outsourcing and infrastructure management services; and offers mobility, big data, and security solutions. In addition, it distributes hardware technology products, such as desktops, notebooks, tablets, networking and communication products, servers and power products, and storage products; offers software licensing optimization and implementation consulting services in the areas of office productivity, virtualization, creativity, and data protection; and provides enterprise data center services and solutions. Insight Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.