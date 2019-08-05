Comparing of Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) and Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Both Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) and Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wintrust Financial Corporation 72 2.82 N/A 5.81 12.32 Independent Bank Corporation 22 2.80 N/A 1.65 13.20

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Independent Bank Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Wintrust Financial Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Wintrust Financial Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wintrust Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.1% Independent Bank Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Wintrust Financial Corporation’s current beta is 1.03 and it happens to be 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Independent Bank Corporation on the other hand, has 0.41 beta which makes it 59.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Wintrust Financial Corporation and Independent Bank Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wintrust Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Independent Bank Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 20.83% for Wintrust Financial Corporation with average price target of $80.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.1% of Wintrust Financial Corporation shares and 76.6% of Independent Bank Corporation shares. About 1.2% of Wintrust Financial Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Independent Bank Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wintrust Financial Corporation 1.25% -2.51% -5.25% -0.72% -18.73% 7.6% Independent Bank Corporation -1.85% -1.05% 1.35% -1.98% -12.87% 3.43%

For the past year Wintrust Financial Corporation was more bullish than Independent Bank Corporation.

Summary

Wintrust Financial Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Independent Bank Corporation.

Wintrust Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and other financial products and services to customers in the Chicago metropolitan area and in southern Wisconsin. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional customers. It provides deposit products, such as non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings deposits, and domestic time deposits; loans comprising home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and ATMs, Internet banking, and other services. This segment is also involved in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market; and provision of lending, deposits, and cash management services to condominium, homeowner and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment provides loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; small business administration loans; and financial solutions for hospitals, non-profits, educational institutions, and local government operations. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial insurance premium and life insurance premium financing services for businesses and individuals; short-term accounts receivable financing services; and payrolls data processing, billing, and cash management services to the temporary staffing industry. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management services, including trust and investment, asset management, securities brokerage services, and retirement plan services. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 155 banking locations. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.