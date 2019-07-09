Comparing of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (WINS) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 22 12.57 N/A 0.53 32.34 Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 11 15.78 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Wins Finance Holdings Inc. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.06% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.07% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors. 90.78% are Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -18.52% -28.05% -31.56% -59.16% -91.44% -20.46% Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund 1.31% 1.6% 4.34% 8.63% 5.25% 9.29%

For the past year Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has -20.46% weaker performance while Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has 9.29% stronger performance.

Summary

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. beats Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education. The fund was formerly known as Eaton Vance Insured California Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund was formed in 2002 and is domiciled in United States.