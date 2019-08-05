Comparing of Winmark Corporation (WINA) and Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) and Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) compete against each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winmark Corporation 173 8.97 N/A 7.37 22.94 Zumiez Inc. 24 0.59 N/A 1.58 15.65

Table 1 demonstrates Winmark Corporation and Zumiez Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Zumiez Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Winmark Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Winmark Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Zumiez Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winmark Corporation 0.00% -236.1% 64.4% Zumiez Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 7.9%

Risk & Volatility

Winmark Corporation has a beta of 0.26 and its 74.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zumiez Inc.’s 62.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Winmark Corporation. Its rival Zumiez Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 1.3 respectively. Zumiez Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Winmark Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Winmark Corporation and Zumiez Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Winmark Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Zumiez Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Zumiez Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $26.5 consensus price target and a 16.48% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.4% of Winmark Corporation shares and 82.4% of Zumiez Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 27.2% of Winmark Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 8.6% of Zumiez Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Winmark Corporation -1.09% -2.42% -6.16% 8.9% 16.16% 6.3% Zumiez Inc. -6.32% -3.66% -2.67% -2.02% 9.6% 29.21%

For the past year Winmark Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Zumiez Inc.

Summary

Winmark Corporation beats Zumiez Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the PlatoÂ’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names. The companyÂ’s PlatoÂ’s Closet brand stores buy and sell used clothing and accessories for the teenage and young adult market; and Once Upon A Child brand stores buy and sell used and new childrenÂ’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily targeting parents of children ages infant to 12 years. Its Play It Again Sports brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities, such as team sports, fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others; Music Go Round brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories; and Style Encore brand stores buy and sell used womenÂ’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. In addition, the company is also involved in middle-market equipment leasing business focusing on technology-based assets for large and medium-sized businesses; and small-ticket financing business. As of December 31, 2016, it had 1,186 franchised stores. Winmark Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Zumiez Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 685 stores, including 603 in the United States, 48 in Canada, 29 in Europe, and 5 in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times. It also operates zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com, and fasttimes.com.au e-commerce Websites. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.