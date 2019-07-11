Comparing of Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Home Furnishing Stores companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Williams-Sonoma Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 92.90% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Williams-Sonoma Inc. has 0.8% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 1.20% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Williams-Sonoma Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Williams-Sonoma Inc. 0.00% 29.50% 12.40% Industry Average 2.86% 102.50% 6.95%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Williams-Sonoma Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Williams-Sonoma Inc. N/A 56 13.45 Industry Average 109.11M 3.81B 15.94

Williams-Sonoma Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Williams-Sonoma Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Williams-Sonoma Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Williams-Sonoma Inc. 4 3 0 2.43 Industry Average 2.33 4.00 2.00 2.53

With consensus target price of $53.13, Williams-Sonoma Inc. has a potential downside of -16.66%. As a group, Home Furnishing Stores companies have a potential upside of 44.02%. Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Williams-Sonoma Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Williams-Sonoma Inc. -2.83% -5.89% -4.45% -16.87% 9.4% 5.45% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 8.77% 9.40% 20.09%

For the past year Williams-Sonoma Inc. has weaker performance than Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Williams-Sonoma Inc. are 1.6 and 0.5. Competitively, Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s peers have 1.56 and 0.60 for Current and Quick Ratio. Williams-Sonoma Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Williams-Sonoma Inc. has a beta of 0.9 and its 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.07 which is 6.80% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Williams-Sonoma Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s rivals beat Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams-Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams-Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand. It also provides products designed for creating spaces where children could play, laugh, learn, and grow under the Pottery Barn Kids brand; line of furniture, bedding, lighting, decorative accents, and others for teen bedrooms, dorm rooms, study spaces, and lounges under the PBteen brand; and mixed clean lines, natural materials, and handcrafted collections under West Elm brand. In addition, the company offers a range of assortments of lighting, hardware, furniture, and home dÃ©cor inspired by history under the Rejuvenation brand; and womenÂ’s and menÂ’s accessories, small leather goods, jewelry, key item apparel, paper, entertaining and bar, home dÃ©cor, and seasonal items under the Mark and Graham brand. It markets its products through e-commerce Websites, direct mail catalogs, and specialty retail stores. As of January 29, 2017, the company operated 629 stores comprising 583 stores in 43 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico; 26 stores in Canada; 19 stores in Australia; and 1 store in the United Kingdom, as well as 66 franchised stores and/or e-commerce Websites in various countries in the Middle East, the Philippines, and Mexico. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.