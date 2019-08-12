Comparing of Willdan Group Inc. (WLDN) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Willdan Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Technical Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Willdan Group Inc. has 82.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 67.77% institutional ownership for its rivals. 3.8% of Willdan Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.60% of all Technical Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Willdan Group Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willdan Group Inc. 0.00% 6.50% 3.30% Industry Average 3.79% 9.48% 4.31%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Willdan Group Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Willdan Group Inc. N/A 36 44.85 Industry Average 111.45M 2.94B 25.30

Willdan Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Willdan Group Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Willdan Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Willdan Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 3.00 2.43 2.91

$42 is the average price target of Willdan Group Inc., with a potential upside of 25.52%. As a group, Technical Services companies have a potential upside of 43.78%. Given Willdan Group Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Willdan Group Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Willdan Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Willdan Group Inc. -3.08% -4.69% -11.84% 4.36% 24.75% 0% Industry Average 6.94% 6.99% 19.15% 29.94% 20.83% 38.93%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Willdan Group Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Willdan Group Inc.’s rivals have 1.70 and 1.41 for Current and Quick Ratio. Willdan Group Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Willdan Group Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.18 shows that Willdan Group Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Willdan Group Inc.’s rivals are 21.60% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.22 beta.

Dividends

Willdan Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Willdan Group Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 6 factors Willdan Group Inc.

Willdan Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at various levels of government primarily in the Unites States. It operates through four segments: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services, and Homeland Security Services. The Energy Efficiency Services segment offers comprehensive surveys, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services. The Engineering Services segment provides a range of engineering related services, such as building and safety, city engineering, code enforcement, development plan review and inspection, disaster recovery, environmental consulting and remediation, geotechnical and earthquake engineering, landscape architecture, planning, program and construction management, contract staff support, structural engineering, surveying and mapping, traffic engineering and planning, transportation, and water resources services. The Public Finance Services segment offers district administration, financial consulting, and federal compliance services. The Homeland Security Services segment provides emergency preparedness planning, training, and exercises; communications and technology; and water security services. The company serves public and governmental agencies, including cities, counties, redevelopment agencies, water districts, school districts, and universities; and state agencies and federal agencies, as well as various other special districts and agencies, private utilities and industry, and tribal governments. Willdan Group, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California.