Comparing of Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) and its competitors on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Management Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52% of Wilhelmina International Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.19% of all Management Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Wilhelmina International Inc. has 36.65% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 7.07% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Wilhelmina International Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wilhelmina International Inc. 0.00% 2.00% 1.20% Industry Average 5.24% 15.38% 6.73%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Wilhelmina International Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Wilhelmina International Inc. N/A 5 57.01 Industry Average 52.57M 1.00B 39.41

Wilhelmina International Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher P/E ratio Wilhelmina International Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Wilhelmina International Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wilhelmina International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.50 1.50 2.73

The potential upside of the peers is 65.10%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wilhelmina International Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wilhelmina International Inc. -3.83% -10.81% -7.83% -17.15% -11.24% -5.15% Industry Average 3.85% 11.64% 13.33% 33.31% 33.50% 30.65%

For the past year Wilhelmina International Inc. had bearish trend while Wilhelmina International Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Wilhelmina International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Wilhelmina International Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.74 and has 1.74 Quick Ratio. Wilhelmina International Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wilhelmina International Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Wilhelmina International Inc. has a beta of 0.5 and its 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Wilhelmina International Inc.’s competitors are 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Dividends

Wilhelmina International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Wilhelmina International Inc.’s rivals beat Wilhelmina International Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Wilhelmina International, Inc. provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and talent product-endorsement services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites; and talent management services. The company also represents artists in the hair, makeup, photography, and stylist arenas to various companies in the media, advertising, retail, pharmaceutical, and music industries. In addition, it is involved in the licensing of the Wilhelmina name to third-parties, such as fashion model agencies; and television syndication royalties and production series contracts. The company has operations in Los Angeles, Miami, London, Chile, the United States, and internationally. Wilhelmina International, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.