Comparing of WidePoint Corporation (WYY) and Its Competitors

We are comparing WidePoint Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

WidePoint Corporation has 23.9% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 56.32% institutional ownership for its rivals. 4.7% of WidePoint Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.32% of all Information Technology Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have WidePoint Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WidePoint Corporation 0.00% -5.90% -3.20% Industry Average 10.54% 48.70% 10.57%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing WidePoint Corporation and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio WidePoint Corporation N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 313.33M 2.97B 39.36

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for WidePoint Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WidePoint Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.77 2.46 2.63

The potential upside of the rivals is 59.81%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of WidePoint Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WidePoint Corporation -6.22% 26.93% 29.63% 8.6% 4.75% 30.22% Industry Average 2.51% 13.75% 21.07% 25.99% 32.53% 44.35%

For the past year WidePoint Corporation has weaker performance than WidePoint Corporation’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

WidePoint Corporation has a beta of 1.29 and its 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, WidePoint Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 1.18 which is 17.68% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

WidePoint Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors WidePoint Corporation’s rivals beat WidePoint Corporation.

WidePoint Corporation provides information technology based products, services, and solutions worldwide. It primarily offers communications solutions and federally certified secure identity management solutions to the government and commercial sectors through a secure proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics. It also offers digital certificates and credentials, certificate-on-device, and mobile security solutions, as well as PIVotal ID, a personal identification verification credential solution for businesses. The company markets its solutions through its sales team, third party channel partners, and strategic partnerships and alliances. WidePoint Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.